Smooth Sailin’: House tracks for the nods

Today I got three really elegant house grooves for you. These three will work just as well in the lounge at low volume as they would in a club.

They are just so nod-worthy, so smooth!

RiffTunes – Strolling

I start off with the purest house track of the three, this one here is just so smooth I feel I already am standing by a bar, scouting for the most elegant lady in the room.

“Timeless” is a word that pops up in my head. This track here really have no expiry date. It’s just there, and will be for a very long time. Had I found this one in a lounge compilation five years from now I’d not raise an eyebrow. Or five years ago.

sweetestcape – High For Heads

Alright, time to go real deep. What a lovely track. The vocals here are just so perfectly blended with the beats. This is minimalistic house at its best.

One of the best deep house productions I’ve found in a very long time!

Sine – Over

We’re taking a step towards more techy grounds with this next track, while remaining firmly in the deep side of the house pond.

Tempo going up, we’re later in the evening now, and at a rather dark underground club. That’s where this belong. And oh how it belongs there. Delivering a groove so sublime, yet insisting, and sprinkled with details. Not too many, no cheese to be found here – just seasoning the established beat.

It’s stuff like this that makes me want to take up DJing again!

I’ve added all three to our excellent Spotify playlist “The Deep Lounge“, where groovy gems are collected for all the world to enjoy. This list is regularly maintained and we do of course invite you to follow it!

