Three from the outside

Every now and then I venture a bit outside of the scope for this blog and select tracks with a style I don’t usually cover. As I should, to spice things up a little.

Problem is, those tracks are usually quite hard to pair with other tracks (as is my format on this blog), so they tend to get stuck in the backlog for a while.

But now it’s finally time for three of them. What do you think? Great stuff, yeah?

Audio Dope – Absence of Gravity

I start off with this calm little beauty of a track. Kind, harmonic, but with “something special” that separates it from the rest in the large pond of downtempo tracks.

Maybe it’s the hint of a lo-fi feel to it? Or the jazzy beat?

Whatever it is, I want more of it. This is good stuff!

APSRA – Pixels

I increase the energy level with this next track, who I would describe as a kind of a synthwave crossover. Not entirely sure what it crosses over to though, indie electronic? Leftfield? Whatever it is, I know I like it!

APSRA is from France – and that’s pretty much all I know about him/her/them. Let this be a kind reminder that it’s always smart to include a small bio in your promotions, guys!

7 Vibes Journey – Vibe 4 (Above Talking)

I round off this post with all engines on full throttle.

To blend rock guitars and club beats is in itself nothing new, but I think they did it particularly well here. It’s no just a cheesy rock sample running in loop as how we usually have it, this production blends heavy and techno much more actively – both components are more embedded in each other. The result is a bloody cool track.

Just have a little patience. It stars out pretty standard “ooh we got a rock guitar sample!” routine (as described above), but once it lifts off… Well, you’ll hear. Just wait for it.

Notice how they keep the track on a deep, progressive level, never breaks out into something commercial nonsense but just maintain the insane drive. Bubbling under the surface, never bursting. I love that.

This is a fantastic club track, no less. Peak hour material.

These tracks went to each their playlists, of whom we have several for you to choose from on Spotify.

