Throwback Thursday: An unheard revisit to the eighties

I’m not much for looking back. It’s just not in me. I don’t seek backwards to discover unheard tracks and artists.

Therefore it’s a kind of a paradox that I find Synthwave to be as fun as I do. But I do! And here’s a recent discovery of mine:

Essenger x PYLOT – Offworld

Judging from the submissions I receive to this blog, it seems USA are particulary big on two genres: Ambient and especially Synthwave. I really wonder why, I’m sure there is an explanation somewhere. There must be a thriving synthwave community over there. And here’s yet another American showing off his excellent retro sound: Essenger. With him he got Pylot (UK) on vocals, and the result is really rock solid synthwave.

Well arranged, well produced, well mixed – the polish would be blinding had it not been for my Wayfarer sunglasses I wear for the occasion.

When I hear stuff like this I just want to fire up GTA: San Andreas and cruize while this one rolls on the custom playlist!

This track is added to our quite small but exceptionally good playlist, “More EIGHTIES than the 80s itself”!

Follow it today!

