Two artists – three deep tracks

I got two releases from the land of the deep for you today. I dunno if it’s my age that is showing or what, but I have experienced that as the years go by I more and more prefer the slightly more contained beats from the deep house sphere, rather than the more upbeat, harder genres I used to be so consumed by earlier.

And I think this must be the first time I pick two out of three from the same release?

Modus Operandi – Superbia

A slow burner, this one. Deep, rather downtempo but not really – it’s definitely a crossover. And a good one at that. A unique soundscape with the steel drum being an exotic and welcome component.

A really cool opener in a deep house set, and overall a quite unique track!

Sex on Decks – Break It Down

A modern, clear cut house beat sets the frame for this track, but the groove is timeless. Classic house vibes.

Deep but not dark, this track makes heads bop as it builts an uplifting, classy lounge club atmosphere.

Sex on Decks – So Good

The final track today is the second picked from Sex On Decks’ latest release and further demonstrates how he really master the smooth, deep and groovy house beats.

All three are added to our elegant lounge and deep house playlist, “The Deep Lounge“, where we collect the best new tracks from the electronica underground.

