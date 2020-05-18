Another dive into the stack of recent synthwave – here’s two really catchy tracks that as a very legitimate eighties feel. Oh how lovely it is to enjoy the 80s aesthetics now and then – while still avoiding the insanely over-saturated originals from that decade.

Russian Radio – Run For Your Life

It gave me Duran Duran vibes, this one. Maybe especially their late 80s/early 90s releases. Either way this one really nails the eighties rock track vibe. This could totally have been a single from back then.

Rock solid vocals, well arranged, catchy hook… Yeah. This is good stuff. A great new discovery!

Skimode ft. Katie Hightower – Already Gone

From the rather “masculine” eighties rock track, we now head over to what we could say is the exact opposite – a cute synth pop track with a remarkably charming vocalist.

There’s just something about hearing vocals that sounds natural and not too extremely processed and pitch corrected to death as they typically are today. Not to say there’s no processing done here but the recording still sounds fresh and believable. Lovely.

It also makes the record more authentic – and that’s a point in itself when it comes to recreating the 80s vibe. We didn’t have Antares and Melodyne back then.

I’ve already listened to this track over and over while writing this blog post – and I’ll keep listening for a good while, whenever I feel the urge for a retro trip.

A gorgeous retro pop track.

Both of these tracks are added to our “More Eighties Than The 80s Itself” playlist, where it resides with other great and predominately vocal based tracks recreating the beauty of the eighties.

