Silent Sunday #25

For the first time ever in the history of Silent Sundays, I only got one track for you. Yup, that’s right. It confuses even me 🙂

But the case is that the rest of the ambient tracks in my pipeline all have a future release date and can’t be revealed yet.

But the one I do have for you sure is a beauty. A beauty of the classic drone based kind.

Akiyoshi Yasuda – Memento

A solid flow of harmonics fills our speakers, establishing this quiet and calm, but not stationary atmosphere. The cresendo is in a slow but steady fashion, introducing new layers and harmonics along the way. “Classic” ambient – the way we love it, isn’t it?

This is the kind of ambient that I’ve always loved – in fact it’s what made me discover ambient way back when I was checking out the really weird audio signal streaming from the online radio station “Cryosleep“. At first with a disbelief – “can this really be called music?”.

But my curiosity were lit and I returned to the station over and over, especially when I was about to go to sleep. And, well, as they say, “the rest is history”.

Memento is found on our Ambient playlist “Ambient Universe“, where we collect the best new ambient releases as we discover them. Follow for a trustworthy source of new explorations into the dark unknown.

