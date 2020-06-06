The Beach Lounge: Clubby Downtempo

Summer just can’t come fast enough for us here in northern Europe now. And with that, the cool outdoor lounges with the downtempo electronic beats. Here’s three great examples of the kind.

Subsets – A Neverending Crashing Wave (ft. cluda)

A real dreamy track, this one.

Lovely vocals, mixed rather deep in the waves and that suits this track well. The guitar too is remarkably suitable in this soundscape, contributing to a coherent atmosphere of elegance.

A lovely track to let our minds wander to.

Taavo – Myvatn

The second track today is what I would describe as “classic” downtempo tracks I fall for. Electronic throughout, with a steady house beat underneath a washed out arrangement that creates an exciting contrast and exotic vibe.



And this track here also gives me associations to a long time favourite downtempo act here on Beatradar, Kidsø.

That can only be a good thing.

Björn Gögge – Tom’s Tuk Tuk

Ending with the most upbeat of the three, this one has a rather cool background story: “My friends were on a big Asia trip before the whole Covid-situation and asked me to write an energetic, warm roadtrip track that they can listen to when they are on their way through the different countries.”

And thew result is really quite good. Unique vibe, lovely groove. Not too intense, not too demanding. Just rolling there, making an excellent backdrop for a good time.

These fine tracks are now featured on our Beach Lounge playlist, where they mingle with our other discoveries for this imaginary, utterly elegant Mediterranean lounge club:

