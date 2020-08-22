Silent Sunday #36

Bells seems to be a sort of a theme in two of the tracks for today. And all three are really, really lonely and dark atmospheres. Scenes of a location where not much is left. And that is, to me, the perfect scenery for ambient music.

Conveyance Space – Molten Chimes

I am opening todays session with a track that at least puts me straight into the deepest of space. Where I belong, really. This is 3 minutes and 40 seconds of dark, cold, silent, vast nothingness.

It could have lasted for at least five more minutes, this beauty. And if I understand the press release correctly this seems to be the “radio edit”, hence indicating that there’s a good chance of finding a longer version out there. Happy hunting!

Nat Evans – Say Those Words For Me

Notice the hollow background in this one, in perfect contrast to the wind bells that are slowly chiming in the front.



A very lonely atmosphere is the result. A deserted place? Is this after the fall? Is there anything left? I leave it up to your imagination to fill out the gaps. Intriguing snippets of field recordings breaks up the monotony. What an experience.

And speaking of lengths… Now THIS is a length of a track we not too often see anymore: A whopping ~27 minutes! I shall be the first to admit that this is a bit long for addition to a playlist in today’s day and age, but damn it, I could not use that against it.

Not this time. This is one great piece of ambient.

Clement Panchout – Nuclear Winter

And finally, a track that is a lot more melodic than what I usually go for in this column.

The chimes heard here sounds almost like one of those small music boxes we all had as kids, and is creating a kind of a slightly scary atmosphere – don’t you agree? An atmosphere that is only strengthened by the hollow pads that follow.

And further boosted by the implifications of the title, “Nuclear Winter”, this package really sets a remarkably strong atmosphere.

(Nuclear Winter is only available on Bandcamp)

