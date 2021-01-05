It’s House Music! #4

Two bouncy and funky, disco infused dance floor primed house tracks are what I have for you today. These two are FUN!

mrT & SimoV (Italy) – Jummy (Remix by BRODYR)

There’s something about Italian house. So cheerful, bouncy, melodic and happy in a very disco way. As is the case here too, in this danceable creation that utilise House of Pain’s “Jump Around” classic vocal track.

The result is really fun and utterly classic dance floor primed house track. Doesn’t bring anything new to the table, sure. But sometimes, that’s exactly what we need.

Mr Kapow – Safety Ranger

But as a fitting contrast, here’s a really unique one. Glitchy, choppy, reversed, stomped, fragmented. Structured chaos.

But isn’t it charming in being so? I can’t help but smiling when I have this one rolling in the background here.

And the funky groove is not to be underestimated. This one is rock solid dance floor ammunition.

Both are added to our ever growing collection of excellent house tracks on our Spotify playlist, “It’s House Music”, where we collect all the best house tracks as we discover them.

