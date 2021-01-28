The Beach Lounge #9

Never a week without a new selection of newly released, elegant downtempo tracks. Here’s three I’d love to play at our Beach Lounge.

I just need to make it, first. The lounge, that is.

Show Pony (USA) – Unsaid

A gorgeous vocal performance is opening our Beach Lounge session today. Behind the name Show Pony we find an American born, Amsterdam based double bassist, composer, and singer Laura Nygren.

This track was co produced with Australian multi-instrumentalist No Compliments. And what an impressive collaboration this is.

Uncompromisingly experimental, yet seductively accessible.

Like Björk on a good day.

Sal Dulu (Ireland) – Girl

Loop based chillout is next up, from the Irish gentleman Sal Dulu. A guy we’ve covered before here on Beatradar.

And what a great symphony of samples this is. We hear jazz, soul, blues, house, perfectly blended together and building up to a totality that is more than each part combined.

I get strong associations back to the classic house acts of the 90s here. The old-school vibes are obvious, but without coming across as outdated.

It’s just… Timeless.

Glisz (Italy) Himba

A classic beach lounge vibe on this final one. Some plucking on a gutar, some chopped up vocal samples. A deep but not too prominent bass. Simplistic elegance sprinkled across a light but groovy beat.

The kind of tracks we could have playing in the background forever, while we’re dining and launching.

Or just simply chilling at the beach.

All three are added to our quite exquisite Spotify playlist, “Beach Lounge“, where only the most elegant and unique tracks for our imaginary Beach Lounge are collected.

