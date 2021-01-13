The Underground House Bunker #4

I’ve been building a new playlist over the last few months, where I collect tracks that holds that distinct underground vibe. Ergo repetitive, groovy, hypnotic and minimal wonders of the underground.

Here’s three recent additions to that list!

Taioh-$an & Durosai (USA) – Röd Hëd (Original Mix)

Here’s a gorgeously minimal house track of a quite techy character. A lovely, deep groove that just lurks there, sliding seductively under your skin and gives you a sweet tickle. Like good MDMA.

I mean, come on. I can say that, can’t I? 😉

Sam Wolfe (USA) – Mind State

Pushing the dial up a few notches with this next one, with a f.a.n.t.a.s.t.i.c progression. Dark as can be, dramatic, trippy, but never loosing any marbles.

I can’t possibly be the only one with goosebumps right now? God damn what a drive. This is peak hour material at our underground club!

lazy ants (Italy) – Labyrinth Part.1

Some would argue that the latter two today belongs more to the Techno bag than the House bag, and at least with this last one there’s no denying they’re right. But it also has that minimal, deep vibe that at least in my opinion blends well with minimal house tracks.

And again we can enjoy and absolutely gorgeous progression throughout the course of the six and a half minute of pure ecstacy.

This here is material that makes us forget time and place.

All three are added to our really quite excellent playlist, “The Underground House Bunker”, where we collect only the most unapologetic underground vibes as we discover them.

