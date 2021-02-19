House For Clubbers #2

Most electronic genres are meant for dancing. But some more than others. And these two are designed specifically for the dance floor. They are House For Clubbers.

Guisdx (Italy) – Give Me

Guisdx is a 21 year old Italian producer and with this track he fully demonstrates his sense for big, slamming club track arrangements and dramatic breaks.



He started playing the piano when he was only nine, and embedding his piano into this slamming club monster really adds so much to the uniqueness of the track.

A fun little slammer!

LNDN & Control Room (Canada) – Get Away (Tonight)

A solid, dominating bass is one of the cornerstones of any good dance track. And the bass here really shook our office while writing this. There really is just one way to play tracks like these, and that’s loud.

And it’s the sliced vocals that really pulls this one up to being one of my favourite electro house releases thus far this year. I just… I just love sliced samples.

Can’t get enough of it!

Both of these tracks are added to our Spotify playlist, “House For Clubbers“, where we collect only the tracks that are best at flirting with their excellent dance floor appeal.

