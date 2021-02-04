The Beach Lounge #10

Two quite different selections for our beach lounge today, while both being very accessible by nature. Easy going, smooth vibes. That’s how we want it!

Smalprod (France) – Altitude

I so totally love chopped up vocals. Can’t get enough of it. And it’s not just a fad, ever since the chopped up house tracks of the 80s I’ve been mesmerized by it.

So it should be no surprise then that this track here do scratch that itch in me! A really cute little thing that at least brightens my day. Sometimes that’s exactly what one need.

Third Attempt (Norway) – Missing Feeling

Here’s a very different type of downtempo track though, and one that represent a different favourite “direction” of mine: Jazz. Here with a healthy dose of funk induced, and the result is really quite groovy.

But still, it has that elegant laidback vibe we sure can appreciate for our beach lounge.

Both of these gorgeous creations are added to our Spotify playlist, “Beach Lounge“, where they reside with the other excellent selections for our imaginary lounge. Being one of our most often updated playlist we do suggest you give it a follow, if you share our opinion on what makes a good beach lounge vibe!

