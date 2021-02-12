The Deep Lounge #9

Two americans are what I have on the menu for you today, as we dive down into our Deep Lounge interior and enjoy some new, excellent Deep House.

Dancing definitely allowed – I’d say it’s unavoidable.

Nik Thrine (USA) – The Journey

I’m starting todays little session with this lovely, hypnotic house beat. Full focus on the groove here, and that’s how we want it. Not too much of that melodic stuff. Oh no, that’s just a distraction. That’s for the mainstream. And that’s not our stream.

No, we focus on what matters. The vibe. And the vibe here is just what we seek.

Ryan Crane (USA) – AXIS

No beating around the bush with the next one. We are thrown straight into the meat of the track – but with a steak this juicy I’m not one to complain.

Quite a lot more melodic this one, but it still has that deep, hypnotic drive in the bottom.

That’s not to say this one isn’t of a more energetic, brighter character.This one is definitely crowd pleaser material. We’re deeper in the night now, deeper in the set, and it’s time to make the floor really move.

Ah man, how I miss club nights now. Can you tell?

Both of these are found on our really quite awesome Spotify playlist, “Deep Lounge“, where we collect only the finest new releases from the Deep House sphere. Check it out, you’ll love it.

