The Ambient Universe #62

Two new releases on the menu for today: One from an American that’s a familiar name in this column, the other from an Italian we’ve not heard from before.

Both are naturally excellent additions to our ambient universe.

Justin Robinson (USA) – Alien Depths

Behind Justin’s harmonic pads – or maybe rather in front of them – we find a layer of… bubbling things (…?) that really triggered my curiosity.

Without those details this would have been a rather run of the mill track of calm drones. But with it, this one becomes a track to remember.

And that demonstrates so well how it so often is just a question of “that little extra something” to make a track stand out.

Excellent work as always from mr Robinson.

Davide Perico & Yoshimitsu4432 (Italy) – Freeze_ambi

Next up, a piece from Italy that’s a bit more melodic than what I usually pick for this column. A brigth atmosphere, positive vibrations. Quite cinematic, almost dramatic towards the end.

A sense of wonder. That’s what I get from this track. An oasis. A safe haven.

A feeling of comfort. And, well, sometimes that’s really all we need.

A great new discovery.

Both of these are found on our quite extraordinary ambient collection in the Spotify playlist “Ambient universe“, where all the best drone based ambient releases are collected as we discover them.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

