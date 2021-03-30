The Ambient Universe #65

Two and a half bright, harmonic ambient tracks of the classic kind is what I have for you today. Yes, 2.5. Read on.

èvia (New Zealand) – sleepcycl2

This track is just pure peace of mind. Tranquility.

The swell of pads on top of field recordings, placing us somewhere desolate. A volentary isolation.

This is the classic ambient vibes that made us all fall for the genre, isn’t it?

Juan María Solare (Argentina) – Breathing Space

And we continue with the classic ambient compositions as we venture into this bright, optimistic vibe from Argentina.

A grande scenery, sunrise perhaps? With its classical overtones this one is a very cinematic composition. It tells a story, this track.

A story that comforts us. And sometimes, that’s exactly what we need.

J. Cowit (USA) – Io Cenote

This one starts out pretty much in the same spirit as the tracks above. Bright and harmonic. Sunshine on a happy day.

But it soon changes character into something a lot more gloomy and dark. And – perhaps – more exciting. It’s the latter half that ignited my interest in this track.

Remarkably atmospheric. And it only goes deeper and darker as the track progress – like exploring a cave.

A track that stretches across a good 8 minutes, but with a progression that almost makes it into a blend of three tracks.

