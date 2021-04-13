More Eighties than the 80s itself #5

Here’s two great new synthwave releases that I really love – despite not fully qualifying on my “authenticity” test. But the VIBE is 100% authentic.

Bjorn Rydhog (Sweden) – I Don’t Wanna Be Alone

I perceive this track as a bit of a crossover, with the more modern sounding breakbeat loop rolling prominently. And that’s usually a no-no in the context of this synthwave column, where I want things to as authentic as technically possible.

But the SOUL of the track is so intensively eighties. The melody, the vocal arrangement, the VIBE. I hear Genesis, I hear tender and broken teenage love, a tennis racket and Miami Vice.

… Not sure where that tennis racket came from, but it’s there.

From Apes to Angels (UK) – Believe

This one was a fun discovery. It really, really reminds me of the 12″ remixes we had back in teh 80s. Often they were simply prolonged versions with pumped up beats and less vocals, often just the chorus remained. Much like here.

Now, the production itself is a notch too modern sounding technically, with the intense overall compression and side-chaining taking place. There was more AIR in the productions back then. Yellow card for that.

But again, the vibe is spot on!

Both of these are added to our Spotify playlist, “More EIGHTIES than the 80s itself“, where a handpicked selection of only the finest, vocal based synthwave is featured aplenty.

