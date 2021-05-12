The Beach Lounge #17

I don’t know if it’s a sign of age, it probably is, but I’m more and more appreciating some good downtempo electronica. And here’s three of that kind.

Odd Cncpt (India) – Until We Meet Again

There’s so much to say about this production. From the vocal processing to the lead synth that’s fading in and out, to the drum programming to the overall arrangement and mix. It does so much right. Even the cover art is something worth commenting on. It’s just so… Good.

It has a unique sound, while at the same time being true to the classic chill-out atmosphere.

Truly a gem.

Skysia & Equanimous (USA) – Lay Me Down (feat. Sommer Love)

And the classic chill-out vibes are continuing with this one, from the US.

A crystal clear mix makes this one really jump out of the speakers, fill the room with its presence and our soul with a calm, relaxed vibe and memories of never ending summer nights.

And there’s timeless qualities over tracks like these. Simply a gorgeous piece of downtempo electronica.

Laura Escudé (USA) – Embrace Your Shadow

In my ears it’s the beautiful strings combined with the prominent beat is what makes this track really something special. And again – lovely percussion going on here. Great details.

And I don’t know about you but for me there’s something very… European over this track. Surely I can’t be the only one getting associations with Enya?

So it’s quite cool that it comes from the other side of the great pond. Definitely a quality production.

All three are added to our Spotify playlist “Beach Lounge“, where we collect only the finest downtempo tracks as we discover them. Weekly updated!

