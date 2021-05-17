The Glorious Jazz Lounge #6

Three great new jazz releases are what I got on the menu for you today. All with at least one foot in the United States.

Lauren Henderson (USA) – Wild Is the Wind (feat. Sullivan Fortner, Eric Wheeler & Joe Dyson)

I’ll cut straight to the chase: What an amazing voice.

Just, wow! No wonder her CV contains quite notable achievements and world tours. She delivers this Jazz standard with an elegance, nerve and feel like I’ve never heard before.

Add to this the excellent piano play by Sullivan Fortner, the precise and oh so jazzy bass play of Eric Wheeler and perciussion from Joe Dyson, and there really isn’t a single thing to comment on this one other than:

Enjoy!

RoD (Peru) – Swimming Discs

Next up, a jazz act from… Peru! Now that’s a first in this column. And what a pleasant acquaintance it is.

Although, it must be stated that his current base of operation is in the USA. Rodrigo Romero (aka RoD) is a 21-year-old Peruvian woodwind player, composer and music educator active in Miami, New Jersey and Lima (Peru). As a saxophonist he has performed at multiple world-class stages around the world, and it shows.

A gorgeous modern jazz arrangement.

Electric Kif (USA) – F.M.B.

And finally, a track that takes us a good step over on the more electronic side of jazz. And I have to admit that too often I find the electonica jazz tracks to have lost a good chunk of that free spirited jazz vibe along the way into the DAW.

But not so here.

I’m not even sure there’s a sequencer involved here at all. Instead we are served an intriguing piece that is really original, and with an arrangement that ticks all the right boxes for me.

All three are now found on our Spotify playlist, “The Glorious Jazz Lounge“, where we collect only the finest works of jazz as we discover them. Weekly updated, this is one list that holds a lot of great discoveries for you.

