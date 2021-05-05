The Underground House Bunker #9

I don’t think I’ll ever get tired of the proper underground club beats. They brings us to a state of mind that simply no other kind of music takes us.

Here’s three excellent examples of what I talk about.

Maxie König (Germany) – Let Go

A minimal house track that grooves so deep and so dark that it consumes all light around it. It really goes a good while between each time I come across a track that so perfectly encompass the “underground vibe” I seek.

Hypnotic, contained, smooth progression. It really doesn’t get much better than this.

Niles Shepard (USA) – Interlaker

Cranking up the energy level quite a few notches with this next one, from the United States. But we firmly remain in the underground. This is a driving house groove if I ever heard one.

Quite techy, a fantastic bassline, and I especially love this whispering female voice going on in the background here. Really cool detail.

Creange (France) – Venezuela

Next up is quite a different beast, but the repetitive percuissions here triggers that same mental imagery of those perfect club nights where we just lose ourselves in the vibes. A hint of those good old tribal house vibes.

Says Creange, “When I found this vocal sample saying « Venezuela! » with such attitude and fierceness I was immediately thrown back to 2019 when the riots erupted there. This voice is calling for freedom.”

I just wish it kept going for twice this length!

All three are added to our Spotify playlist, “The Underground House Bunker“, where we collect only the best and most legit underground club tracks.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

