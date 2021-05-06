You Need To Hear This: fknsyd – Moontower

As far as I can recall this is the first time I do a post dedicated to one full release.

It’s just not the concept of the blog. But if that wasn’t enough of dramatic breach of established etiquette around here, I’ve never earlier gone further away from the genres we cover either.

Yeah, radical. But in this case exceptions must be made. Because this, THIS is just a pure beauty of an EP that you need to hear, at least once:

For me as a music blogger – and also considering my roots being as a club DJ – it’s a real challenge to move as far off our genres as this, because strictly speaking this is far outside my expertise within music.

In clear text: I’m not even sure what to write about this. Heck, I don’t even really know what genre I should file this under. I just know that I fell in love, hard. Severely. So what was it that triggered me?

The vocal is one thing. Not only such an hypnotic performance, but also technically the whole production is just so well done. Layers upon layers with harmonies and clever audio processing. So elegantly done, nothing overdone, all just… Perfect.

And this perfection is also showing in the arrangements. Not over-cooked, gorgeously creative yet seductively accessible. Perfectly balanced. There’s not too much of anything, yet nothing is missing.

But that doesn’t mean that this is a release living totally in its own universe. There’s plenty of artists who pops up as associations – and characteristically so from across a vast span of decades.

There’s timeless qualities over these arrangements. It could have been made any of the last three decades – and it will be worth listening to for the coming few decades.

Fknsyd. What a discovery.

