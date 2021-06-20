The Beach Lounge #19

So, what’s on the plate this time? Two chill-out releases ready for this summer season is what. Arm yourself with a drink of choice, swim ring and a calm mindset, and proceed.

Third Attempt (Norway) – Make It Double

I love jazz. And there’s few electronic genres that fits the inclusion of jazzy elements better than downtempo house tracks.

Third Attempt is Torje Fagertun Spilde, a DJ and producer Norway who has established himself way up north, in the Tromsø underground club scene. And from there he is working, merging inspirations from classic house, trip hop and obviously jazz.

The result is a chill, yet seductively groovy joint that deserves to be played on any beach lounge worth hanging at.

Koresma & Skysia (USA) – Beacon

Koresma is a gentleman we’ve covered several times before, he is to be considered a regular on our playlists. And with good reason.

A beautifully reverbed guitar is the engine that pulls this track, well supported in a classic chillout way by layers upon layers with pads and strings, sprinkled with a delicate layer of hot vibrations from a calm summer evening with friends.

Both are to be found on our Spotify playlist, “Beach Lounge“, where we collect only the best suited tracks to play at our imaginary beach bar.

