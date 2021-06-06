The Deep Lounge #15

Two new tracks to grace your DJ sets this summer, as I present to you a couple of new Deep House releases with that summery vibe intact.

Audio Flora (USA) – Float

A real summerly, melodic and bright vibe in this one. Complete with spanish gutar and all. Suitable for the season.

But despite the light footed melody sprinkled across this one, there’s a rock solid dance beat pushing the track forward.

This one must not be ignored when you browse for a track to up the game on your dance floor!

Durante & Amtrac (USA) – Gather

We remain in the US but are going darker with this next one, from Durante & Amtrac. Funny thing is that I could have sworn I’ve featured at least one of them on our blog earlier, but a quick search proves me wrong.

I do have their names from somewhere, of that I am certain!

And what a lovely deep drive we are treated with here.

The track eventually evolves into a more melodic and brighter nature, and with those congas it adds that glorious Mediterranean vibe suitable for a summer themed set.

Both tracks are added to our elegant Spotify playlist, “Deep Lounge“, where we collect only the deepest, grooviest releases.

