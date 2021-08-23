Ambient Universe #79

While exploring new ambient releases we came across two very familiar names for the regular listeners to our Ambient Universe.

Narrow Skies & Lauge (Hong Kong / Denmark) – The Night Breathes

Lauge has a very specific vibe to his work. It’s so large, epic, cinematic. Grande sceneries unfolds in a gracious and utterly melodic fashion, making us feel like we are witnessing something great.

And we are!

Human Is Alive (Russia) – Lights

We have heard from Human Is Alive before, and we sure will again. This Russian artist draws out abstract and washed out images with a progression so slow it’s almost unnoticeable, conveying an emotion more than a scenery.

There’s energy in the composition, but still peaceful. Like a dormant giant.

Both of these agreat new releases are added to our ambient playlist, “Ambient Universe“, where we collect only the finest new ambient as we discover them. Weekly updated!

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

