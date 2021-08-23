Ambient Universe #79

While exploring new ambient releases we came across two very familiar names for the regular listeners to our Ambient Universe.
Narrow Skies & Lauge (Hong Kong / Denmark) – The Night Breathes
Lauge has a very specific vibe to his work. It’s so large, epic, cinematic. Grande sceneries unfolds in a gracious and utterly melodic fashion, making us feel like we are witnessing something great.
And we are!
Human Is Alive (Russia) – Lights
We have heard from Human Is Alive before, and we sure will again. This Russian artist draws out abstract and washed out images with a progression so slow it’s almost unnoticeable, conveying an emotion more than a scenery.
There’s energy in the composition, but still peaceful. Like a dormant giant.
Both of these agreat new releases are added to our ambient playlist, “Ambient Universe“, where we collect only the finest new ambient as we discover them. Weekly updated!