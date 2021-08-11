The Beach Lounge #20

The summer is closing to an end, but our beach lounge is open all year round. Here’s a track released during the hot July weeks that gives us that sweet summer evening vibe.

ENiGMA Dubz (UK) – Haven

It’s fun to observe how instrumentation affects how we perceive a beat: Notice how this track starts with just the beat, and it immediately comes across as quite upbeat and energetic. Dance floor material. But once the floating pads and dreamy vocals establish itself we calm down, sit back in our sofa again and enjoy it as a chill track.

That’s not to say this ain’t groovy. Indeed it is. But in a calm, harmonic and laid-back fashion. We’re in it for the long haul. We got all the time in the world.

And that’s the kind of vibe we seek for our Beach Lounge. Open 24/7, you find us right here:

