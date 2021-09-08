The Beach Lounge #22

Three quite different sounding recommendations today, but with the common denominator of operating on the chill side of house.

Rohne (USA) – Flicker

Starting off with a track that’s actually at a relatively high BPM, the atmosphere here is most definitely laid-back.

And what an atmosphere! Dreamy, floating, ethereal. But with that lounge vibe that invites both to head bopping and gentle dancing.

Or simply enjoy the view towards the sunset.

misc.inc (Germany) – Before We Met

We’re navigating towards slower but more beat-intense waters now, from the German producers Misc.Inc.

Starting off calm, it soon hits you with a prominent kick. The chill vibe remains, though.

A melodic affair that wakes us up, but in a gentle way.

TRAUBOTH (Germany) – Chiringuito

This last one is also such a gem. Great keyboard play gives me an electronic jazz vibe. And I love jazz influences in downtempo productions. Well, I love jazz – period. But that’s for another blog post.

But there’s more to be found in this track. A smorgasbord of grooves and feels.

All three are obvious additions to our lovely collection of chill tracks, named “The Beach Lounge“. Weekly updated!

