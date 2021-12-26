The Progressive Underground #17

I need to burn some calories after this xmas fest. And for this blogger there’s simply no better way to do this than to put on some solid, real progressive house. Here’s three recent releases of that kind!

Timo Veranta (Germany) – Something You Not See

The kind of progressive house I love is the rather minimal, definitely dark, and with a rock solid progression towards the climax. And if you add some tribal vibe on top of that, then I am officially SOLD.

And that’s why I love to discover artists like Timo. This is just so spot on. Not sure when proghouse changed to also include that vocal based electro pop nonsense, but I sure know I don’t like it.

This is progressive house. And it should remain like that.

Resonaid (Poland) – Emergent

This track is such a massive builder. Starting out really very low-key and quiet (well, relatively speaking). But gods have mercy, how it builds into a progressive monster.

And it has the confidence to take its time. We’re well into the first minute before the real kick drum slams us into place. And from there on this is one cill-down-the-spine riser of a track.

Don’t know what else to say really, other than the obvious:

This is one hell of a peak hour track.

Helius ft Mosqz (Germany) – Seraphant

We are returning to Germany with the last track in today’s session. And while it’s a slightly brighter and more melodic vibe here, the lead synth here is just so, so cool. Or rather, the reversed delay is all the magic. So simple, and so extremely effective.

But the track is more than that! Where other producers would be tempted to just leave it all up to the lead until it got overcooked, we have here a well balanced dish of excellence.

A great breakdown, buildup, solid bass and all those details in the soundscape that ensures our attention never drifts away more than granted by the hypnotic vibe.

All three are added to our excellent Spotify playlist, “The Progressive Underground“, where all the finest, darkest and most progressive house tracks are collected as we discover them.

