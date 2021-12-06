This Is Techno #11

We’re going hard in this edition of This Is Techno. We pull no punches. This is underground club bangers for the real clubbers. Techno DJs: You want these two in your arsenal.

Isoskeles (Greece) – Phenomena

It starts out slightly humble (at least in the context of this column) but boy, oh boy how it expands into one massive monster of a track.

I mean, this one is HUGE. Engineered to whip up the crowd and make them drop their marbles. And it just keeps going in that insistive, decisive and confident way we all love.

This one is the shit.

Coil (France) – DSR50

I promised you hard: This one fires on all cylinders. Uncompromisingly so. It’s loud, it’s bad, it’s slams like a troll on steroids.

And it uses a couple of samples that really, really takes me back to the good old days of raves and mindless clubbing until the early hours of the morning.

Tracks like this needs to be played in a dark underground club with a liberal crowd.

And god damn how I miss those club nights.

Both of these fantastic gems are added to our pretty steamy techno playlist, “This Is Techno“, where we collect only the best peak hour tracks as we discover them. Well worth to fire up whenver you need something that PUNCHES.

