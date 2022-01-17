Ambient Universe #92

We go from the quite engaging and trippy to the deep sleep inducing atmospheres in today’s edition of the Ambient Universe.

Thom McLaughlin (Canada) – Electric Sheep

Starting this session in a gloriously experimental corner of the ambient universe. Slightly unnerving atmosphere perhaps, and definitely trippy. And I’ll be the first to admit that it’s maybe a bit too energetic/noisy for the sleep sessions.

But what a sound design! A psychedelic soundscape, incredibly cinematic, highly imaginative, making it into such a chaotic but wonderful journey.

I just had to show it to you.

111 (USA) – Reality

We are entering much calmer grounds with this next one. Pulsating drone ambient.

But still, there’s a lot of life in this soundscape too. The waves runs high.

And for me, what makes this track is not the frontline pulses, but rather the atmospheric effects and details surrounding them. It really lifts the track up from being a fairly simple and one-dimensional construct to a soundscape with depth.

But at the same time, there is something mechanical over this creation. Steel wires and deserted industrial compounds in the horizon. A futuristic, apocalyptic vibe to my ears.

And I dig that.

Dionisaf (USA) – Long Way to the Ganga

And we have much of that same atmospheric background activity here. Tender, long tailed guitar plucks are draped over an canvas of abstract wonders.

There’s no sharp turns here. No sudden moves. No abrupt surprises. Thankfully.

This is really a track to fall asleep to.

All three are added to our Spotify playlist “Ambient Universe“, where we collect all the finest new ambient releases as we discover them.. Weekly updated, this is one list to trust when you’re going to bed.