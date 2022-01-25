Ambient Universe #93

We stay within Europe in this edition of Ambient Universe, where we explore the excellent works of German and Italian ambient artists.

Silence In Taubach (Germany) – Closer To Destiny

There is movement in this piece. An element of drama. Massive harmonies rolling across the huge soundscape. Expectations running high. A new encounter? A ship at sea, seeking a new harbor? A starship entering a new sector?

A signal is sent, and we leave the scenario as the crew waits for the response…

Let us hope it is of a friendly nature.

Lehel P. (Italy) – tassidermia notturna

https://open.spotify.com/track/7ACdFveJSMEwteu8QRUjLF

The next track is quite a different type of ambient. Less melodic, a lower energy, perhaps slightly more experimental as we enter the world of Lehel P. from Italy.

Definitely futuristic, this one takes me into a dormant space station. It’s dark, quiet, but not lifeless.

The technologies are all in order, serving the life forms as designed.

A track perfect to fall asleep to. Enter cryosleep. Safe travels, my friend. See you at the destination.

