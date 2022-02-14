The Deep Lounge #32

Never a week without a stop by our Deep House bunker. What’s new since we last visited? Well, quite a lot actually. And we’ve picked three of the best:

Ioan (UK) – Carosel

A fantastic underground groove on this one. We’re thrown straight into an underground dungeon, where the tribe is gathered. To perform their hedonistic rituals.

I wasn’t really sure if I should put this one under our “progressive underground” or “Deep Lounge”, because it has a certain progressive vibe to it. But I landed on here, and it sits right up there on our playlist right now.

We know you don’t mind it doing so.

F3LIX A. (Italy) – Shake Mind

This next one however, has a very very classic house vibe. Smooth, catchy, and deep enough for us to feel the groove.

And oh how wonderfully confident it is, there it just rolls on the groove. Thrive on it. Ride it. Never to stray off. Hypnotic to the max. Only with a discrete little break, then quickly on it again.

And we love every minute of it.

Otm Shank (UK) – Powder (Remix by Saqib)

We’re rounding off today’s session with this quite unique track from the more bouncy, light-hearted side of the Deep House pond.

That’s not to say this one doesn’t push some serious groove. It does. But the percussive elements makes it brighter than what we usually feature on this column. “Powder” features Indian sarod stabs, tabla grooves, and trippy vocal layers, all contributing to the exotic flair.

And it’s not a bad thing to end this session on a high note!

All three are added to our Spotify playlist, “Deep Lounge“, where we collect only the finest house grooves as we discover them. Weekly updated, this is one list to follow for new discoveries!

