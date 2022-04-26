Ambient Universe #101

Three heavily droned ambient creations on the menu for you today. Because I know you love’em. Yeah, me too.

The Goodnight Project (USA) – Toward The Light

Classic drone ambient here. Some might say they’ve heard it before and I won’t argue against that. But man, is there anything better than this strand of ambient? I think not.

And when the transitions between the harmonies gives you goosebumps, you know you hear something that hits home. And I’m sitting here with blank eyes and shivers of joy. And an urge to lay down.

So yeah, if I’ve been a bit unclear this far, lemme spell it out for ya: This is good stuff. This is the kind of ambient that made me fall in love with the genre. Not only that, but it’s one of the best examples I’ve heard in a very long time of this kind of ambient.

Great work.

Alyas (Sweden) – Echoes From the Past

The drones are rolling, but it’s what’s goes on in the background that caught my attention here.

And in my opinion, what separates a good ambient artist from a mediocre one, is to what extent they’ve paid attention to the background of the scene they draw. Ambient should have depth. Endless depth.

And here we have a canvas so filled with details and nuances on every square inch, to such an extent that some may claim it even is a bit too busy.

But I like this scenario. Urban, noisy, dark, gritty.

I’d want a movie made out of this track.

Ambient Architects (UK) – After Hours

I love the straightforward name of this band/artist. No messing around. That’s what they are, so that’s their name.

The track is a good match with the above two, in the dark drones hovering over a wide landscape.

Although, the landscape here is remarkably silent. Deserted? At least no threats across the horizon. Do I hear the swells of waves in the distance here?

I imagine we are located outdoors, at the seaside. A walk after hours.

A long, good walk.

All three are added to our Spotify playlist, “Ambient Universe“, where only the finest drone-driven ambient is collected as we fetch them. Safe travels!