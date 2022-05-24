The Deep Lounge #37

Over at the Deep Lounge we have discovered two cool new tracks we’re dying to show you. One with that classic underground house vibe, the other of a rather calm and melodic nature.

But they both got dat groove.

F3LIX A. (Italy) – Salted Caramel

This one has classic house groove written all over it. That’s what F3lix serves us, and he serves it well.

From the beat pattern to the house organ, the discrete string to the vocal slices: This is two decades of underground house clubs summarised into one track.

And I’m diggin’ every minute of it.

Kepler North (USA) – Golden Hour

I’d say it is located somewhere in the crossroads between deep house and downtempo/chillout, this one. A bit brighter, a bit more melodic than what I usually pick for this column.

And the handpan in the intro sure takes its time. But once we’re up and rolling a gorgeous, deep groove unveils. A groove built by the chopped up vocals and a rumbling bass. The unique vibe adds to the coolness of this track.

A nice find.

Both are added to our Spotify playlist, “Deep Lounge“, where we collect only the finest underground grooves as we discover them. Weekly updated, this is one list to have rolling on regular intervals.