This Is Techno #18

I have two new techno tracks for you today. Both of the stomping kind. To put it mildly.

They slam. Hard. They are the kind that makes you go “oooooh” as you enter the club in the wee hours of the morning.

Charles Oliver (Australia) – Street Fighter

Well, I said it’d be stomping, didn’t I? This is all about that stomp. Everything else is just there to support it.

Bam bam bam bam.

Like an army of techno heads entering the club arena in formation. And I love it.

3x3cute (Germany) – Red Velvet

And while we’re on the topic of the stomps… How about this one?

We’re somewhere dark now, dark and deep underground. So unapologetically so that one can only throw up our hands and give in to the sheer dark energy delivered here.

This is the shit, if you’re in that state of mind.

And if you’re not… Well there’s only one thing to do, isn’t it?

Both of these slammers are added to our Spotify playlist, “THIS Is Techno“, where only the peak hour material is collected as we discover it. Weekly updated, this is one list to add to your collection.