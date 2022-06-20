The Deep Lounge #38

Two new Deep House tracks are what I have in store for you today. These are properly deep, perfect for the house clubs, VIP bars and lounge areas across the entire clubbing world.

Neon Transmission (UK) – Rounding the Digits

We’ve featured Neon Transmission before, and with good reason. Ru Goddard has simply nailed the underground deep house vibe. And keeps doing so.

When I close my eyes I see a pot-pourri of flashbacks from clubs all over Europe during the last couple of decades. True clubs. Those with the right vibe. It’s all there in this track, tucked in between the smooth synth stabs and elegant percussive work.

Harry Nathan & BOONIE (Australia) – Bus Stop

This track is just so cool.

A smooth but infectious groove, well balanced minimal house vibe, sprinkled with a jazzy flair that just works.

Elegance. That’s the word that pops up in my head. This is one track that will work in any house club, any beach bar, any VIP lounge.

You better play it.

Both of these gems are added to our excellent Spotify playlist, “Deep Lounge”, where we collect only the finest new Deep House as we discover them. Weekly updated!