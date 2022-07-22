Ambient Universe #108

We are definitely exploring deep space in this edition of Ambient Universe. Three tracks with endless soundscapes of strange new worlds. I think I could keep these on repeat forever.

AUEL & Patros15 (Switzerland/Slovakia) – Infinite Space

It’s the rustic atmosphere that pulled me in here. Ancient, distant soundscape. Crackly, noisy, distorted. Like a weak radio signal.

And with the hypnotic strings rolling over us, spinning up a thin web of colourful astronomical wonders… Well, I’m so deep in space now that I’ll never find my way back.

Antarctic Wastelands & Be Still The Earth (Hong Kong/USA) – Pause

I really love the artist names behind this deep, deep drone ambient creation. They are just so… Ambient. 🙂

And the track matches their names perfectly. This is drone ambient at its best. This is the exact type of ambient creations that made me fall in love with the genre.

The hollow space in this track, with the distant flickering reflections, creates such a volume. It’s massive. And incredibly triggering of ones imagination.

I don’t know about you but right now I’m sitting in my tin can, far above the world. Planet Earth is blue and there’s nothing I can do.

Tewksbury (Canada) – Banda Mountain

This one is such a treat. Check this out (from the press release):

“His latest project, Brutes, features two long-form compositions, using human voices on very long analog tape loops to build a pair of continually evolving, glacial ambient works.

These pieces were built by combining several 16th century choral arrangements that were sonically altered and spliced together using unwieldy, unpredictable reel-to-reel machines—some half broken—and then performed live, in-studio, into an array of eight guitar amps in a semicircle, with Tewksbury as the conductor of a tape-based impromptu “amplifier orchestra” of these voices.”

I mean, there’s not much to add to this. An amazing piece he shares with us here, incredible atmosphere and so much depth, so many details to drift off into. And this is even just an excerpt of the full track, that spans well past the 20 minute mark.

This is one artist to explore further if this little(!) teaser is to your liking.

