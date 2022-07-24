The Deep Lounge #40

There’s no lounge quite like the Deep Lounge. Today we explore three new deep house grooves, all with each their distinct identities.

Loew (UK) – Signs Of Summer

He’s went under many guises over the past 25 years, with releases on legendary labels like Get Physical, Renaissance and Global Underground. And for good reasons. His house productions has that timeless quality to it, the groove we can revisit for years to come.

Looking for a summerly, happy, carefree vibe? He’s got you covered.

DJ Vayne (Turkey) – High

We continue the summer vibes on this one, from Turkey. A lovely, drifting layer is spun across a dead serious dance groove, and that contrast is always effective.

Makes me want to keep my arms raised and dance freely on the grass with eyes closed and just smile.

Ok, so I’d pretty soon after stumble and fall. I’d still do it.

Ascension ft Samhita (Netherlands) – Aja Savaria (Deep Club Remix)

I’ve always loved eastern vibes in house music, and here we get exactly that. In spades. With a pinch of exquisite percussive work. The result is so incredibly organic and driving in a gentle, yet seductively groovy way.

It’s a track that is so far over on the Indian classical vibe that it’s not for every Deep House session, this one.

But it definitely belongs here.

All three are added to our Spotify playlist, “Deep Lounge” where we collect only the finest house grooves as we discover them. Weekly updated!