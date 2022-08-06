The Beach Lounge #40

Summer is already starting to turn into autumn here up in the cold northern Europe, but that doesn’t keep us from digging up new, excellent tracks for a wonderful summer vibe.

Janicka (Canada) – Get It Off Your Chest

It’s different, this track. Different than what I usually cover under the Beach Lounge column, and different as a whole. Very unique.

But while I applaud uniqueness it’s not enough to just be different, it also needs to be good.

And surely you must agree with me that this one is.

I really love the arrangement here: The vocal layers, the drop dead gorgeous bass, and playful percussion. So cool.

Klaverson (UK) – I’m Coming Home

It’s perhaps equipped with a slightly more traditional arrangement, the next track on our playlist. But that makes it no less good.

We’re at sunset now, after a lovely day at the beach. You might describe what you hear as slightly dark, I’d describe it as very dreamy.

And when you instantly want to replay a track after it ebbs out – you know it’s a good one. And I had that urge here. Multiple times.

Both of these little nuggets are added to our excellent Spotify playlist, “Beach Lounge“, where we collect only the finest new chill tracks as we discover them. Weekly updated!