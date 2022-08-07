The Deep Lounge #41

Two smooth house discoveries in store for you today: Both with that deep, sublime groove we love.

Maxi Meraki (Germany) – Tsona (Ft. Idd Aziz)

I’ve said it before and I’ll say it again: I’ve always been a fan of non-western elements in my house music. It adds so much.

As is also demonstrated here, where the Kenyan Idd Aziz delivers such an essential contribution to this great house production.

Both Meraki and Aziz have a solid following, and with good reason:

This track is a class act from start to finish.

Cormac (USA) – Party

We’re increasing the energy level a few notches with this next one, from the United States.

What starts out with an overly eager hi-hat giving us associations to tech house, we are relieved to find it soon transforming into a deep, solid, silky groove.

By all means, the energy level remains throughout. This one is for later in the evening during your deep house set. But the elegant house vibe is present, in spades.

And that’s why we love it.

