The Underground House Bunker #22

Double Australian plus a groovy American in this edition of The Underground House Bunker.

Dan Muz (Australia) – Running

I feel one ofte can instantly hear if a producer has a background that accumulates some years of influences from the club scene. The productions often are of a more “timeless” vibe, with hints to underground club hits across a wide time span.

And here’s a melodic and in many ways a very classic house vibe, delivered by the Australian Dan Muz. So it’s no surprise to see that Dan has been in the game for well over a decade.

Ceccato (Australia) – Feel The Love

On the same label as Dan we find our second Australian guy for today, who makes his debut with an EP on Sorta Kinda Music.

And here we are served a deep, quite calm but groovy vibe. This is one track that we believe can work both in a smooth lounge session as well as on a steamy dance floor.

A rock solid debut.

Spencer Brown (USA) – Reforma

We are going darker and deeper in this final track, from the US. An incredibly driving and mechanical groove that leans far over on the techno side of things, this is one track perfectly suited for the wee hours of the morning.

It has a gorgeous percussive focus that I really really love. It just is so unrelentlessly geared towards the tribal vibe of the underground club floors. No melody. No vocals. No cheerful breaks.

No. It just keeps pushing on.

And we want it no other way.

All three are added to our Spotify playlist, “The Underground House Bunker“, where we keep only the finest new underground house grooves as we discover them.