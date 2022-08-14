This Is Techno #23

We remain in Europe for this edition of This Is Techno, with two massive new slammers for the energetic techno sets.

Reverse Stereo (Germany) – Dans

What caught my attention with this track is how the arrangement is constantly changed with variations in the percussion. I don’t think I’ve ever heard anything quite like this before… And it works!

One could perhaps claim that the “get on the floor” sample could be used a bit more sparingly, and I would agree with that. But overall I felt this was a track well worth pulling up and show you.

Giancarlo Di Chiara (Italy) – The Lion and the Cage

Next up is a really tight mother of a slammer.

The bass here rolls like few others. Delightfully minimal by nature, with an arrangement that sparks from the intense underground darkness.

This is one of those tracks you just know will work at the right club. And as such it should be in every techno DJs tool shed.

Are you rollin’ yet?

Both of these are found on our quite excellent Spotify playlist, “This Is Techno”, where we collect only the finest, most driving new techno releases as we discover them. Weekly updated!