This Is Techno #24

Triple European in this edition of This Is Techno – from Belgium to Germany and the UK – and that usually means dark material. And indeed it is. That’s why we love it.

Grøssand (Belgium) – The Rising Spirit

A brutal kick drum shakes us up, as we enter this dome of darkness and solitude.

The good kind of darkness. The darkness we find in a proper club, where only your clan hangs. The real techno clubbers.

I sense a beautiful introvert aura radiating from this track.

Leave me alone. I’m only dancing.

Loco & Jam (UK) – Let’s Get Back

WQe’re taking a quick detour over to the UK, where we found this rock solid slammer. A tight bottom and a smoother surface. And with that insisting, repetitious character we’ve learnt to love techno for.

Hypnotic. And above all – incredibly danceworthy!

Dr Gaertner (Germany) – Fractal

So, miss some grit? I got ya covered.

We’re definitely on harder grounds now. Here’s dirt aplenty – and heaps of drama. And Gartner is not afraid to turn up that gain button for some real distortion and noise.

Pitch black. And brutal. It leaves no prisoners.

All three are added to our Spotify playlist, “This Is Techno“, where we collect only the finest new techno productions as we discover them.