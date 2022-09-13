The Glorious Jazz Lounge #8

Jazz is back! This column, “The Glorious Jazz Lounge” were maintained until spring 2021, when we decided to focus our coverage on the underground club tracks.



But for me contemporary jazz is not only a fascinating genre in its own rights, it’s also a great antidote to the streamlined club tracks. And I’m thinking: If it’s like that for me, why shouldn’t it be for you?

So with no further do: Here’s three great new jazz releases to feed your soul with.

Louis Fontaine (France) – L’Obsession

And what a start on our new journey into the land of jazz this is!

A dramatic arrangement, seductively unique, with three distinct parts.

As for me, I’m in a film noir production here. Gangsters hanging outside the local illegal club. A femme fatale crossing the street towards them, greeted respectfully by these men of dubious character.

I want to live in this track.

Anomalie (Canada) – Bond (Piano Version)

The primary reason for why I fell in love with contemporary jazz was the pure, unreserved musicianship displayed in this genre.

As demonstrated here. A piano solo. As stripped down as it can get. But with more facets than many big bands within other genres can muster.

Just let go of yourself into this fantastic performance, delve into the depths of this arrangement.

Explore the many scenes drawn, often hastily, but with such precision.

This performance is an experience.

Benedikt Wieland (Germany) – what are you doing here?

We are entering an progressive, experimental playground in our final track for today. And what a great place to explore. Truly an expressive musical journey.

Benedikt Wieland is a Swiss/German bass experimentalist, improviser, and composer currently based in Berlin. He’s also the owner of the boutique record label Prolog Records.

Note to self: Check the local jazz club lineups next time I’m heading for Berlin. This is one guy I want to hear live.

All three are added to our excellent Spotify playlist, “The Glorious Jazz Lounge“, where we collect only the finest new jazz releases as we discover them.