The Deep Lounge #44

Just arrived! Two new findings from the Deep House scene that’s well worth giving a spin.

Anderson M & Lucid Distraction (Australia) – Anything

We’re starting off with this classic sounding house dish, cooked up in Australia. A smooth and groovy minimal vibe for those cool lounge sessions and stylish beach parties alike.

And there’s one image that instantly is triggered in my mind when I hear house grooves like this: The scene of a VIP lounge.

Back in the heydays of the massive mega-parties there were always a VIP lounge for business associates, media and collaborators.

Typically that crowd were of a slightly higher age than the average of the regular guests. And in that lounge they typically booked house DJs that served the slightly more… may I call it “adult” grooves? Than the often quite frantic tracks of the main halls.

And this right here could so totally be played in such a setting.

Great track!

Solidmind (Germany) – Kore

A crossover between progressive house and deep house is hardly ever wrong. Add to that a seductive and exotic veil across it all and you got one sweet package for both listening and dancing.

This track has all that. A dark, steamy atmosphere of lust and temptations.

And we’re there for it.

