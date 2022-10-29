The Progressive Underground #26

As we introduce you to three new findings across Canada, USA and Australia we’ll wander a bit off the sound we typically feature in The Progressive Underground. But they are no less awesome for that reason.

Blake Strange (Australia) – Taboo

We’re starting out deep and dark. Real dark.

This is a track to set the scene for what to come. Despite the enormous bass it’s never really taking off, never whirling anything up too heavily.

This is a cyberpunk backyard. Peaceful as of yet, but a track with a promise that this may change.

And it will, later in the set.

Geoffrey Murdock (Canada) – Dreamstate

We’re staying on the label Recovery Collective for one more, as we now turn up the energy dial one notch.

Things are starting to move now, in this cyberpunk backyard of ours.

The angels of the night are waking up. Strapping up. Geared for a long haul into the uncharted depths of clubbing nirvana.

Rinzen (USA) – Renaissance

I’m sure some will want to argue with me if this should rather be called progressive trance rather than progressive house – it has that melodic hype of a trance track on top of a pretty trancy kick drum.

I’ll leave that whole discussion to the genre police. All I know is that I like it. And that’s despite it breaking out into the mentioned trance’ish vibe – it has a rock solid groove that rolls like a steamroller. Massive synths rumbling across the soundscape, inviting us to a colourful trip into the mind of this producer.

And I really don’t mind that trip. Not one bit.

All three are added to our quite excellent Spotify playlist, “The Progressive Underground“, where we collect only the finest new proghouse with that certain underground vibe. Weekly updated, this is one list to follow!