The Beach Lounge #47

Here’s three newly released downtempo tracks handpicked for your listening pleasure. They all have that special vibe we want at our Beach Lounge. Sometimes we deserve to rest.

Equanimous (USA) – One

It’s a slightly intriguing track, this one. It kind of has everything at once, a pinch of this and a pinch of that: From New World chanting to classic piano segments and trippy pads, all served on top of a solid house groove.

But it works! Oh how it works. I’m so totally out there now. Out there on the seas, calm winds and lazy waves.

yeah, this is the good stuff.

Eno Blu (USA) – Fractals

Things turn a bit more dramatic around midway in this next one. The waves increase in energy. But we are still safe in our boat, still chillin’. But maybe put on a sweater.

The arrangement lends a lot from classic progressive house, only done in a slightly calmer fashion. And very cinematic. One can feel it really tells a story.

Skysia (USA) – Moonflower (feat. Kumali)

The drama created with Fractals is firmly parked behind us as we enter the soundscape of Skysia. A track that holds so, so much of what I seek in my chill out tracks: Mesmerizing rhythms, an exotic veil draped over the arrangement, triggering mental images of lush places far from my North-European home.

I think I could have had this track on repeat a full afternoon.

I have nothing further, my friend. Just sit back and drift off with this one.

All three are added to our excellent Spotify playlist, “Beach Lounge“, where we collect only the finest downtempo tracks as we discover them. This is the list you want to just keep playing whenever the calm lounge vibe is required.

Just hit follow. You deserve it.