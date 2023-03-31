The Underground House Bunker #34

We kick-start Easter with four carefully selected tracks for this edition of Underground House Bunker. From hot sunny tribal vibes to cold and dark dungeon vibes, it’s all there.

Siwell & Castion (Spain) – Rewind

What I love about Spanish house music is how they often use percussion in their tracks. That tribal vibe… Love it!

As is well demonstrated here. The playfulness, the energy, the enthusiasm… It’s just so contagious, so good. And this is coming from someone that has a strong preference for the darker, deeper house vibes.

But I am willing to make exceptions for stuff like this any time of the week.

Max Low (USA) – Burning

… And darker and deeper is indeed the direction this track directs us.

The fundamental groove continuously rolling, only sparsely sprinkled by melodic elements. Leaving the entire job of moving the floor to that groove. Trusting it. Worshipping it.

… And when that kind of arrangement works, it works.

Asper (Italy) – Morph

We arrive in the darkest room of our club as we enter the world of Asper.

A minimal arrangement, and the darkness is everywhere.

I love the atmosphere created by these kind of tracks. A cold, unconditional, almost dismissive attitude, at least towards the uninitiated.

This is perhaps not the track you introduce to your most mainstream-minded clubbing friends, but you definitely should do so to the rest.

Lowly Light (USA) – Get Over Yourself (Carr & Coleman remix)

It’s timely to round off by letting Lowly Light carry us up to the sunny surface again with this lovely (lowly?) little bouncer of a track.

A track that trigger summer images in my mind.

Outdoor locations. Boat parties and rooftops, beach bars and happy hour. Always happy hour, 24/7.

“You can sleep when you’re older“, they say.

Except you can’t.

Trust me, I’m old enough to know now. It’s a myth. You may take a man out of the club, but you can’t take the club out of the man. And these kind of vibes will always keep you awake.

All four are added to our really quite groovy Spotify list, “The Underground House Bunker“, where the peak hour house tracks are lined up for your enjoyment. This playlist is weekly updated and has been maintained for years now. It’s here to stay. So if you like what you hear, make sure to hit that follow button! We’re happy to have you with us.