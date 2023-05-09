The Underground House Bunker #37

We are digging up some really seductive grooves in this edition of The Underground House Bunker. These ones are perfect for those steamy early morning club vibes. Yeah, the moments we live for.

Anghel & Prayon (USA) – Agda

I’ve always had a preference for club tracks with a focus on the percussive rather than the melodic. And as a natural consequence of that, Tribal House (or Afro House as it seems to be called now) has always had a very special place in my clubbing heart.

Especially the deeper, darker ones. As this one here is a great example of.

So I had to jump straight over to Beatport and add this one to my DJ bag. As should you.

I mean… Just CONSUME to the rolling drive in this one – let it in on you – it’s resurrectional (from today on a word)!

DVDA (Italy) – Rum Da Rum

And the percussion continues here, albeit in a brighter and more lighthearted atmosphere.

But yeah – that percussion totally does it for me.

Sadly this one is not to be found at Beatport or any other DJ track marketplace as far as I have been able to find.

nghtrdio (Finland) – Crisis

We round off this session by replacing the percussion with a piano stab – but that doesn’t do it any disservice. A piano stab is maybe the biggest house cliche ever, but it works like mad here.

As a matter of fact, this is a track i should not like, judging from the specs. Piano stabs, melody driven, I mean… This is not me.

But daaaayyyymn, I like it.

No, strike that, I don’t just like it, I LOVE this track.

The drive here is just… Perfect. I find myself sitting at the edge of the chair here, i pure enthusiasm. I wanna get up and dance. I want to push this one HARD on a dance floor.

Because that’s where this one belongs. Through the entire summer of 2023!

All three are added to our excellent Spotify playlist, “The Underground House Bunker“, where all the really good house tracks hide. You know you want’em, now go follow.