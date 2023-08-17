Ambient Universe #129

These tracks really has everything I seek in ambient. Unique, not too melodic, dark but not noisy. With a certain outlandish vibe of strange new lands.
Christian Wittman (France) – Evanescent Shades
Deep, dark, futuristic. Abstract, yet picturesque. Waves rolling across a cold and uninviting landscape of… shades? Colors? Shapes?
I don’t know what my senses register, but they are tingling. Signalling that I love what I hear.
Pram Of Dogs (UK) – Watered Light
And we’re still in that same ambient landscape with the next one, from the UK.
This track opens a new BBC ambient mix – and we can fully understand why.
Gorgeous sound design here. It’s dark, but not threatening. With a enthralling contrast to the soft, faint sounds of children playing – memories of a time long gone?
A fantastic production.
Nico Less (Germany) – Everybody Needs to Come Down
After those non-melodic deep dives, I find it suitable to shift focus to a lighter, more harmonic selecion.
Lighter, yes, but still with a dim atmosphere. Quiet. Introspective.
Time for reflection.
Time to come down.
All three are added to our Spotify playlist, “Ambient Universe” where only the finest new ambient releases are collected. A list maintained for years now, this is one reliable source to follow.