The Underground House Bunker #39

The summer is starting to ebb out here, and we’re slowly returning to modus operandi. And what better to kick things off than to dive into the stack of newly released uptempo house tracks? Here’s three of the best.

Lost Echo (Italy) – Mueva Sus Cuerpos

I just love the tribal percussion on this track. Can’t get enough of the hispanic vibes it instantly whips up. So this one got me from the very beginning.

And as it continues to play it never disappoints. Just the right balance of repetitive and evolving.

A rock solid club groove that should move any floor worth playing for.

Kyle Watson ft. Tania Foster (South Africa) – Escaping It

It’s just so well produced, this one. Lots of those fine little detalils that adds to the floor magnetism. And this one got that.

Maybe, maaaaybe a bit too far over on the mainstream tech-house side of things for the most underground focused readers here, but man, come on: This one will sprite up your set too!

SHVLV (Ukraine) – Immortal

To round off this session we got the Ukrainian artist SHVLV, who deliver a gorgeous crossover club track that really got us moving over here.

It’s got a little bit of everything, this one. Everything that makes club music good. A progressive drive, a techy hook and a deep groove that is sparkling in sheer floor magnetism.

All three are found on our quite excellent Spotify playlist, The Underground House Bunker, where nothing but the best tracks are collected from the many hundred we check out every month. Give it a spin – and a follow?